Nike’s controversial ads

2010

SYNOPSIS: Online ad showing a picture of Tiger Woods overlaid with a quote from him, “Winning takes care of everything.”CONTROVERSY: Commentators on social media felt the ad sent the wrong message in light of accusations, then circulating, that Woods had multiple extra-marital affairs. Nike did not cut ties with Woods when the scandal broke and even tried to help resuscitate his image with an ad four months later featuring a voice-over by his late father.