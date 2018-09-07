The Pittsburgh Black Professionals Summer Mixer 2018

It was the third annual Summer Mixer, held at Bar Louie on the North Shore, Aug. 9, featuring some of Pittsburgh’s Black professionals—the Urban League Young Professionals, the National Assertion of Black Accountants, Pittsburgh Black Media Federation, National Black MBA Association and the National Society of Black Engineers. Courier photographer Brian Cook was on hand to capture the after-work festivities.

