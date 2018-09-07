Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

The Pittsburgh Black Professionals Summer Mixer 2018

5 reads
Leave a comment

It was the third annual Summer Mixer, held at Bar Louie on the North Shore, Aug. 9, featuring some of Pittsburgh’s Black professionals—the Urban League Young Professionals, the National Assertion of Black Accountants, Pittsburgh Black Media Federation, National Black MBA Association and the National Society of Black Engineers. Courier photographer Brian Cook was on hand to capture the after-work festivities.

 

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter  https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:
Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars
17 photos
comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close