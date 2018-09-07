‘The Gospel According to Andre’ (Debbie’s Lifestyles Photos Sept. 5)

Who knows better that “fashion is fleeting but style remains” than Andre Leon Talley? On July 26 at the Frick Pittsburgh, Style Week Pittsburgh founder Wadria Taylor presented a screening of “The Gospel According to Andre.” This “pay what you can afford” one-night-only event was the Pittsburgh premiere for the film. During 94 minutes the audience was able to get close and personal with Talley. He said Julia Child inspired him to speak French and Barbara Streisand inspired him to shop in thrift stores. The movie chronicles the life and career of André Leon Talley, former Vogue magazine editor-at-large and one of the fashion industry’s and New York culture’s most influential icons.

If you love fashion and admire Talley, the movie is a must-see. At the end of the evening Taylor announced the dates for the Sixth annual Style Week Pittsburgh. This year Style Week Pittsburgh moves to the fall and will take place Nov. 2-4, mark your calendar.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: