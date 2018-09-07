Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller has died at age 26 (Courier report)

The New Pittsburgh Courier has learned that Mac Miller, a Pittsburgh rapper who attended Winchester Thurston, then Allderdice High School, has died at age 26, reportedly from an overdose, according to the website TMZ.com.

Wiz Khalifa tweeted:

Praying for Mac’s family and that he rest easy # pgh #412

Rapper Chance the rapper tweeted:

I dont know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him.

More details, including a comprehensive story on Mac Miller’s life and musical career, will be available in the Sept. 12 print edition of the New Pittsburgh Courier.

For more information on the original report from TMZ, click below.

http://www.tmz.com/person/mac-miller/

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: