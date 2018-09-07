2018 Mel Blount Youth Summit a success (Debbie’s Lifestyles Photos Sept. 5)

“Game Changers: Youth Changing the Trajectory of our Nation,” was the theme for the 2018 Youth Summit hosted by the Mel Blount Youth Leadership Initiative, African American Strategic Partnership and A Second Chance. The youth summit took place on July 20 at the Mel Blount Youth Home in Claysville, Pennsylvania.

Pittsburgh Steeler defensive tackle Stephon Tuitt addressed the youth on leadership. Assistant Chief of Investigation from the City of Pittsburgh Police Department, Lavonnie Bickerstaff, made a presentation on “The Law in Your Community.” The day featured various workshops focusing on social injustice/violence, safety & social media/cyber bullying and health & wellness.

The mission of the Mel Blount Youth Leadership Initiative is to provide youth with programs where they will have a healthy environment to learn, work, play and develop principles of respect, responsibility, and leadership. The message of the youth initiative: In order to succeed in life, you must work hard, be accountable, and help others.

