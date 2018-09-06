Pittsburgh NAACP to host first meeting of General Membership, Sept. 11

The New Pittsburgh Courier has learned that the Pittsburgh chapter of the NAACP will host the first meeting of the General Membership for the purpose of the upcoming election of officers and at-large members of the Executive Committee, Sept. 11, at 2201 Wylie Ave. (Freedom Unlimited Building).

The meeting is open to all whose memberships are current as of 30 days prior to the meeting date. Those members may be involved in the election process.

The current president of the NAACP is Richard A. Stewart Jr. First Vice President is Johnnie L. Miott. Secretary is Gwendolyn Young. Treasurer is Morton D. Stanfield Jr. President Emeritus is Constance Parker (deceased). For more information, including meeting times, call 412-471-1024.

—Rob Taylor Jr.

