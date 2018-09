New Pittsburgh Courier’s Church Circuit Calendar (Sept. 5)

LIVING AS A CHRISTIAN WOMAN

SEPTEMBER 8-9—St. Paul Baptist Church, 6701 Penn Ave., invites all to “Living as a Christian Woman,” a two-day event presented by The Women of the Word Ministry. On Sept. 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be an interactive roundtable forum with First Lady Michelyn Tinor and Minister Teresa Renee Hunt. Full lunch will be served with a free will offering. On Sept. 9 at 10 a.m., there will be a presentation of the Deborah Award to a deserving young lady of St. Paul Baptist Church. Guest preacher will be Pastor Barbara Gunn of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in North Versailles. For more information, call 412-362-4932.

ANTIOCH BAPTIST PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY

SEPTEMBER 23—Antioch Baptist Church, 332 Elizabeth St., Sewickley, will celebrate their seventh Pastoral Anniversary with Reverend Travis C. Coon at the 10:45 a.m. service. Guest speaker will be Rev. Robert Harris of First Baptist Church in Toronto, Ohio. The theme for the day is, “Honoring The Man Sent by God” (Romans 10:14-15). Dinner will be served after service. All are welcome. For more information, call 412-741-7688.

REVIVAL CENTER WOMEN’S RETREAT

SEPTEMBER 29—The Greater Pittsburgh Revival Center is holding a Women’s Retreat: Celebrating Love and Unity through Christ, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will be followed by a free concert starring the Sprit Filled Music Ministries at 5 p.m. All activities will be held at the church, 4555 McKnight Road. Pre-registration is required. Call 412-323-0969 to register, preferably by Sept. 10.

ST. JAMES AME OCTOBERFEST

OCTOBER 13—The St. James AME Church Women’s Usher Board No. 1 will hold its 24th annual “Octoberfest” at the church, 444 Lincoln Ave., from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eager shoppers will be dazzled with displays of unique pieces of art and crafts. The event will feature various local artists, vendors and entrepreneurs who will creatively display their art and crafts. The event is open to all the pre-holiday shoppers, along with those who love to browse now and buy later. For more information, call 412-441-9706.

MOUNT OLIVE 125TH ANNIVERSARY

OCTOBER 13—Mount Olive Baptist Church is 125 years old! The church was established to uphold and spread the word of God. As Blacks were migrating from the South, they began to integrate in record numbers to the industrial areas of McKeesport, Duquesne, Homestead, Braddock, and Rankin. This historic anniversary will be celebrated by giving thanks to God and praising Him for the wonderful things that He has done. Old members, new members, families, friends and acquaintances are invited to the celebration at Heritage Celebration Center, 1122 3rd St., North Versailles, at 6 p.m. Reverend Kenneth Jones of Miami, Fla., is the guest speaker. Cost is $50 for the banquet. For more information, call 412-818-4116.

