Legal Notices 9-5-18

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

CDBG, HOME, AND ESG PROGRAMS

FY 2017 CONSOLIDATED ANNUAL PERFORMANCE

AND EVALUATION REPORT (CAPER)

Notice is hereby given that Allegheny County intends to submit its Fiscal Year 2017 Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER) to the U. S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on or before September 28, 2018.

In accordance with Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended, the National Affordable Housing Act of 1990, as amended, and Subtitle B of Title IV of the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act, Allegheny County has prepared its FY 2017 Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER) for its Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME), and Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) Programs. This report describes the level of housing assistance, community development and economic development activities designed to benefit low- and moderate-income persons and households in Allegheny County through various federal funding programs during FY 2017 (July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2018).

Copies of this FY 2017 CAPER are available for public inspection at the following locations beginning September 6, 2018 through September 20, 2018:

•Office of Allegheny County Department of Economic Development (ACED)

One Chatham Center, Suite 900, 112 Washington Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15219

•Allegheny County Manager’s Office, County Courthouse

436 Grant Street, Room 119, Pittsburgh, PA 15219

•Allegheny County’s website @ http://www.alleghenycounty.us/econdev

All interested persons are encouraged to review the FY 2017 CAPER. Written comments may be addressed to Mr. Bud Schubel, Manager of Operations, One Chatham Center, Suite 900, 112 Washington Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, or by email at howard.schubel@alleghenycounty.us. Oral comments may be made by calling (412) 350-1044. All comments on the CAPER will be considered until September 21, 2018.

Mr. Bud Schubel

ACED, Manager of Operations

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: