Employment Opportunities 9-5-18

HOSPITALISTS

University of Pittsburgh Physicians seeks Hospitalists to provide and direct inpatient medical care for hospital patients. May be required to work overnight shifts as a Nocturnist (a Hospitalist who works overnight shifts). Possible worksite locations at hospitals and medical centers throughout the state of Pennsylvania. Requirements: Medical degree; must have completed a U.S. accredited medical residency training program in Internal Medicine or Family Medicine; valid Pennsylvania medical license. Apply by following these steps; visit http://careers.upmc.com and enter 18000137 in the “Search Keyword/Job ID” field and click Go. EOE.

