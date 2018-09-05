Sports
Home > Sports

AP source: First Nike Kaepernick ad to air during NFL opener

3 reads
Leave a comment

A large billboard stands on top of a Nike store showing former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick at Union Square, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because details of the airing have not been formally announced.

Shoppers walk past the Nike Miami store on the Lincoln Road Mall, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, in Miami Beach, Fla.  (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

The two-minute spot released Wednesday highlights superstar athletes LeBron James, Serena Williams and others, and touches on the controversy of NFL players protesting racial inequality, police brutality and other issues by demonstrating during the national anthem.

 

In this Sept. 25, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers’ Colin Kaepernick kneels during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, in Seattle.  (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Kaepernick says: “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything.”

The former 49ers quarterback is revealed as the narrator toward the end of the spot.

spot’s universal theme is about athletes pushing for bigger dreams. It features young athletes who compete amid various challenges, touching on issues of gender, disabilities and weight loss, among others.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:
Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars
17 photos
comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close