E. Faye Williams: How long?

(TriceEdneyWire.com)—The world has waited much too long to find out when Americans are going to rescue our nation from the havoc we’ve witnessed just about daily since #45 and his folks have been in charge of “Making America Great Again.” We’ve agonized through 2017 and now we’re almost at the end of 2018 waiting for the end of the agony called the Trump Administration. It just seems to get worse by the day.

As much as Rachel Maddow has tried to keep us updated on folks who’ve been pushed out of this Administration that promised to drain the swamp, I’ve lost track and it seems that Rachel’s board has long ago run out of space!

During the past week, we seem to be inching closer toward a place where even the Republican leaders should be about ready to throw in the towel and confess that the swamp they brought to Washington, DC in January of 2017 is far worse than what they call the swamp they imagined we already had here!

President Barack Obama presided over one of the best Administrations of my life. We didn’t have to witness a new scandal every time we turned on the news. We didn’t see the President’s lawyers and staff pleading guilty or embarrassing the nation on the evening news as though that is the normal thing to do. From 2008 to 2016, we enjoyed the respect and admiration of most people in the world. Now, we look back on those years as the good old days. How long will it take us to get back to days like the Obama years? How long? We pray that the answer is “Not long.”

Even those who grumbled during the Obama years are now wishing President Obama could be President again. We have gone from the brilliance and shining light of the Obama years where we had great hope for an even better world to the deep pit of ignorance, more racism, more misogyny, more crime from so-called leaders, more hopelessness and the list goes on and on.

I dread thinking about what our children must be thinking about the world in which they are now growing up. The Presidency was once something to appreciate, something so awesome that only the few could aspire to become. Now I wonder how many young people look at the current President and wonder who’d want to be like him! The person holding the title of President now is a disgrace to humanity.

No matter what one might think of Omarosa, I pray that she will move a bit faster on releasing the tapes she has of Donald Trump’s madness so that it will be clear for even the staunchest supporter of what Trump and his Administration—with emphasis being on 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW—are doing to destroy our country. Omarosa had the foresight to know that one day the tapes would be useful in returning this nation to one that is at least trying to perfect itself. Now that Michael Cohen has confessed his sins and implicated Trump, maybe it’s not too long before we’ll begin to see the light of day and begin to return to some semblance of sanity. I use the words “some semblance of sanity” because I fear that it will take years to repair the damage we are now witnessing. The Republican leadership seems to have no intention of putting a stop to Trump’s madness. Mitch McConnell’s and Paul Ryan’s silence are plainly giving their consent to what’s going on as the Republican Party is dragged deeper into the pits by their leader. How long? Prayerfully not long before this is over.

(Dr. E. Faye Williams is president of the National Congress of Black Women, Inc.)

