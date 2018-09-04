News
Cops Searching For Culprit Who Shamelessly Plastered N-Word On Arby’s Sign

Arby's claimed it has no clue who's responsible .

An Arby’s in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota became a crime scene after the restaurant contacted the police about someone inserting racial and sexist slurs on one of its street sign displays.

Brooklyn Center police are now investigating the incident, which was reported to the company on Saturday morning by the Black CEO of an economic development nonprofit organization, WCCO-TV reported.

The removable letters on the display sign, which stands along a high traffic roadway, said, “now hiring ni—ers and whores.” Officers removed the letters from the sign, which they said was situated low enough to the ground so that it wasn’t necessary for the perpetrator to use a ladder.

Tawanna Black, founder and CEO of the Center for Economic Inclusion, received this apology from Arby’s after tweeting the photograph:

“Overnight, our reader board was compromised & someone put up a message that was extremely offensive. The message has since been taken down. We’re cooperating with local law enforcement officials & will take appropriate action against those involved. We apologize to everyone exposed to that message.”

Black first saw the sign from a picture posted on the Facebook page of high school basketball coach Larry Mckenzie, which he photographed on his way to the barbershop, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune. She tweeted the photo to Arby’s and demanded an explanation.

She was satisfied with the restaurant’s response, the newspaper reported.

Part of her motivation for tweeting the picture to Arby’s was because people on social media were accusing McKenzie of doctoring the photo.

“Throughout the day as I watched Larry’s post, people kept writing, ‘Fake news, fake news. This can’t be real. ’That’s why I tweeted it,” she told the Star Tribune.

