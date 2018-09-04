Religion
Home > Religion

Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority presents ‘International Day of Prayer’

5 reads
Leave a comment

DR. ANITA EDWARDS

The Pittsburgh chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, presented its annual “International Day of Prayer,” Aug. 26, at Holy Cross Episcopal Church in Homewood.

The idea of the sorority’s International Day of Prayer was the brainchild of Dr. Glenda Glover, international president of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., on the premise that “prayer heals things.”

 

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter  https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:
Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars
17 photos
comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close