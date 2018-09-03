Sports
Steelers RB Bell a no-show as opener vs. Browns looms

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are beginning preparations for their Week 1 opener against Cleveland without All-Pro running back Le’Veon Bell.

Bell did not arrive at the team’s facility in time for practice on Monday and has yet to sign his one-year franchise tender, leaving his status for Sunday’s visit to the Browns in doubt.

The Steelers placed the franchise tag on Bell for a second straight season this spring, but failed to come to terms on a new contract. Bell signed his tender on Labor Day last season and was ready in time for the opener.

LE’VEON BELL (Photo by Brian Cook)

If Bell isn’t ready, the Steelers will turn to James Conner against Cleveland.

