NFL Owners Banning Colin Kaepernick Are About To Pay For Their Racist Ways

Colin Kaepernick just got a huge win against the NFL, and it could mark the beginning of racist owners having to pay for banning him from playing.

According to TMZ, an arbitrator threw out the NFL’s motion to dismiss Colin Kaepernick’s collusion lawsuit, which means there will be a trial and NFL owners will have to testify under oath.

TMZ reports, “The NFL had filed legal docs alleging Kaepernick’s legal argument — that NFL owners conspired to keep him out of the league — was baseless and without evidence. The arbitrator disagreed, concluding there was sufficient evidence present in the former QB’s legal docs to allow his case to go forward.”

This is a huge win for Kaepernick, as it means his legal team submitted sufficient evidence to prove he has been banned from the NFL. In addition, it is possible Trump will be subpoenaed. As we reported back in June, Kaepernick filed subpoenas for Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and other officials to talk about their “political involvement” with the NFL. The administration may also have to admit to the pressure they put on the league to stop players from kneeling in peaceful protests. However, lawyers for Trump have argued that the president is immune from prosecution. In addition, Trump could choose to deny the testimony request in Kaepernick’s case, and if that happens, other branches of the justice system could get involved to try to enforce the subpoena.

Either way, it’s going to be a long battle, but we hope Kaepernick is victorious.

