Judy Acheson was a stay-at-home mom who lived in a million-dollar home in the suburbs. She developed an addiction to opioids and purchased her drugs online. Packages of pills were shipped directly to her doorstep. Kathy Stewart grew up in the Hill District. She watched her neighborhood crumble during the crack epidemic in the 1980s. After becoming addicted to cocaine, she started to deal, packing and carrying bricks of white powder from California to Pittsburgh.

Kathy and Judy, with their drastically different backgrounds, share the common experience of a life-altering addiction. They fought through stigma and shame to tell their stories. And now, it is through that experience that they are able to help others who are struggling with challenges similar to the ones they have faced.

Recovery is not something to hide at POWER. It is seen as an asset.

The paths Judy and Kathy took eventually led both of them to work at the Pennsylvania Organization for Women in Early Recovery, commonly referred to as POWER. POWER is a residential treatment center that has served more than 1,000 women in Pittsburgh. About half of POWER’s staff is in recovery. Recovery is not something to hide at POWER. It is seen as an asset. Clients find inspiration in their counselors when they learn they, too, have gone through recovery and gotten to the other side.

READ ENTIRE ARTICLE AT:

https://projects.publicsource.org/pittsburgh-opioid-epidemic/for-two-pittsburgh-women-helping-others-deal-with-drug-addiction-starts-with-telling-their-own-stories.html

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: