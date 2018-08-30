The Courier’s 2018 City League Football Preview—Allderdice wants to repeat as champs

Just days after winning a city title last November, Allderdice coach Jerry Haslett was already thinking about this season. If he could repeat last season, he would win the City League Championship and all the accompanying glory once again.

They even beat Brashear, a team that historically has given them problems in the City League Championship game.

While the goal for the season remains the same as last year, Allderdice may have to find a new identity to reach it.

“We have to replace both our running backs and receivers, so we are lacking in the skill department,” Haslett told the New Pittsburgh Courier. “But we return 315-pound Justin Salmon, Kenny Hardin and Andrew Williams on our offensive and defensive lines and 6-foot-5 quarterback Dalen Dugger.”

On the other side of the spectrum, when Ed White took over as Carrick’s coach four years ago, he soon realized he faced a massive rebuilding job. Since then, White’s biggest concern hasn’t just been with wins and losses, but with fielding a full team that can compete on a weekly basis.

You would be hard-pressed to find anybody who expects Carrick to make the playoffs this season. And that’s no job at Carrick. The Raiders simply have not had much success in recent years. They went 1-8 last season and only averaged one touchdown per game. The offense will be led by quarterback L.J. Orbovich and running back Tayvon Greene.

At University Prep, after starting last season with a losing record, U-Prep’s coach, Louis Berry, moved his best player, running back and defensive back, Dorian Jackson, to the quarterback position. After the move, U-Prep surged, going 4-1 in City League play. It speaks to the talent level of Jackson who was primarily a rusher and defense-minded player prior to the switch.

A goal for U-Prep this season is to become more disruptive on defense, a potentially difficult task with the absence of Jackson in the backfield. The outcome of U-Prep’s season may depend on how well new players step up and lead the charge offensively and defensively.

“Last year’s quarterback situation was a revolving door until we moved Dorian Jackson to quarterback and we made the playoffs,” Berry told the Courier. “The kids are hungry to try to get back on that big stage.” It’s no secret senior Damon Macklin will be U-Prep’s star in 2018.

Macklin has been in the starting lineup for the last three years and Coach Berry doesn’t plan on going away from Macklin for the sake of surprise or keeping defenses honest. In fact, Macklin will likely get even more touches than he did as an underclassman.

After sharing the spotlight with Jackson for a couple of seasons, Macklin will step up as the undisputed workhorse for U-Prep in 2018, and whether the Eagles can return to the City League playoffs will rely largely on how much help they can give him and how much he needs in the first place.

Macklin, a 5-foot-5, 145-pound tailback who also plays cornerback, is also a great receiver and kick-return specialist. The Eagles will be led by seniors Macklin and fullback Tyrese Wright.

Former NFL coach, Chuck Knox, who was born in Sewickley, earned the nickname “Ground Chuck” for the emphasis he placed on the running game. At Westinghouse, Coach Monte Robinson offers a similar philosophy. His team runs the ball 70 percent of the time. “Ground Monte,” anyone?

OK, so it doesn’t have the same ring as “Ground Chuck.” But there is no denying that Robinson prefers land travel.

The Bulldogs made the playoffs the last two years and will be led by middle linebacker and running back Eryk Burgess, Dana Morris and Willie Knight.

Brashear has reached the final four years in a row, winning titles in 2014 and 2015, and finished as a runner-up in 2016 and 2017. The Bulls are led by All-City defensive back Jayon Blair, Keshawn Towsond and Anthony Carrington.

Perry was once known for its winning football tradition, but the program hasn’t seen those heights in recent years.

Coach Rod Rutherfordwas hired last year. He was part of Perry’s prior success as a quarterback for the program 20 years ago. Under coach Gus Catanese, Rutherford helped the Commodores win City League titles in 1997 and 1998. It’s tough to establish a winning culture, but Rutherford has confidence in not only his roster, but his coaching acumen. Besides former Perry coach Catanese, Rutherford spent time at Pitt, his alma mater, as the quarterbacks coach, and at IUP as the wide receivers coach.

While he appreciates his time as a college coach, coaching high school has always been his true passion. And he said he’s embracing the challenge of bringing good times back to his former high school as a head coach. Perry will be led by quarterback Jakar Tucker and tight end Nate Miles.

“We have some really good players at the skill positions and if our players keep the faith, we have a chance to be good,” said Rutherford. “This game is fun when you’re winning. We got to do the little things because doing the little things right leads to victory and winning is fun.”

