More Affordable Housing units coming to East Liberty

A 45-minute news conference on the steps of East Liberty Presbyterian Church, Aug. 24, featured many speakers (including Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto), an abundance of talking points, a flurry of activity (including a fire truck passing by blaring its siren), and plenty of handshakes and hugs.

But the end result can be summed up in one sentence: More affordable housing for East Liberty’s displaced low-income residents is coming, and local pastors have collaborated to make sure the community is included in the city’s decision-making.

City Councilman Rev. Ricky Burgess announced plans to create affordable housing units at Mellon’s Orchard Apartments, a three-building site on Negley Avenue between Rippey and Rural streets, and at what’s sometimes known as “Mellon’s Orchard South,” which sits directly across from McDonald’s, 148 N. Euclid Ave., and the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire station No. 8.

Reverend Burgess said development on those two sites should be completed within 18 months.

Affordable housing units will also be built on two lots that sit along S. Beatty Street, across from the Carnegie Library and the former Penn Plaza Apartments site. The vertical buildings should be erected within two years.

The Mellon’s Orchard Apartments will have 300 units—70 to 80 percent market-rate, 20-30 percent affordable. Residents currently living there will be able to move back in once the new units are built.

“You are going to absolutely be offered a chance to come back. Guaranteed,” Rev. Burgess told the New Pittsburgh Courier exclusively.

Eric Jester, manager of Mellon’s Orchard Investment Partners, said that “the goal is to provide enough units that anyone who’s living there can get to come back. So at the baseline, if you’re living there right now, we’re going to have a spot for you, and that’s just a commitment that we made to the community.”

About 50 total units will be built at the Mellon’s Orchard South location.

A much higher percentage of affordable housing units are in the works at the S. Beatty St. location. Rev. Burgess said 70 percent of the 200-250 total units there will be labeled as affordable.

“We have promised to bring those residents (who were displaced) back,” Rev. Burgess told the Courier exclusively. “This is the beginning of keeping that promise.”

The creation of the Village Collaborative of East Liberty was also announced during the news conference. It’s a number of faith-based leaders, including Pentecostal Temple Pastor Bishop Loran Mann, Rodman St. Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Daryl Canady, and Rev. John Welch with the Pittsburgh Theological Seminary, among others, who are advocates for an equitable and sustainable community.

“In the African American community in particular, the Black church has always been the focal point of our community—not just to come to church on Sunday and shout, but we’re also going to be in the boardrooms on Monday to make sure that the least of these will also be included, so that we can all say that Pittsburgh is the most livable city for all of its residents,” Rev. Canady said.

The Village Collaborative of East Liberty operates on core principles such as a “belief that everyone should enjoy the benefits of authentic sharing, working toward a common agenda for positive community change and minimal economic displacement,” and making sure diverse points of view are heard pertaining to East Liberty’s housing and business development.

The Village Collaborative is a complement to the already-established HELP Initiative, comprised of residents from Homewood, East Hills, East Liberty, Lincoln-Lemington and Larimer who are working with city leaders such as Rev. Burgess to “protect, strengthen and rebuild targeted East End communities,” according to the HELP website.

Each area has seen increased development of some kind since the HELP Initiative began several years ago, Rev. Burgess said. As an example, the addition of Family Dollar stores in East Hills and Lincoln-Lemington came from discussions in HELP Initiative meetings.

The Village Collaborative will soon create forums for community participation that safely shares starkly diverse views that are beneficial to community change, according to a release presented at the news conference.

“What you see happening here in this collaborative is that we’re coming together with the City of Pittsburgh and with the residents to make sure that what we create is something greater than the past, something that’s moving in a new direction, something that brings a lot of glory to this great city in which we live in,” Bishop Mann said.

East Liberty has been the subject of local—and national—debate on how—or how not—to rebuild a community. In the past 15 years, East Liberty has undergone a transformation. Its low-income high-rise apartments were torn down, replaced by, in one location, a spacious Target store. Next came the housing boom—newly-constructed apartment complexes featuring a price tag that many African Americans who once lived in East Liberty could not afford.

Then, the straw that broke the camel’s back—a letter effectively telling Penn Plaza Apartments residents—many were African Americans who had lived there for years—that the two buildings were being torn down, and they had to relocate.

That letter came in 2015.

Today, the site where the Penn Plaza Apartments once stood is nothing but weeds.

A visit to East Liberty these days is different from a generation ago. There are more people—primarily Whites and Asians—moving to the neighborhood and enjoying the dozens of new stores and restaurants that have also made East Liberty their home. It has sparked a debate on if “gentrification” is occurring in East Liberty—as the prosperity in the neighborhood continues to rise, the number of African American residents in East Liberty continues to dwindle.

However, Mayor Peduto and other city leaders pledged to not let outsiders price the longtime insiders—majority-African American residents—out of East Liberty completely.

“Today what you see is a community pulled together and led by faith-based leaders in order to be able to utilize these tools and empower themselves and the people that live in the neighborhoods to take control of their community,” Mayor Peduto said.

“We believe the residents get to decide what their future looks like, and what the vision of East Liberty is,” Rev. Burgess said. “And we’re putting the muscle behind the city in the hands of the residents and the churches and the community-based organizations…to develop this plan and then we (the city) will use every available resource to make that plan a reality.”

