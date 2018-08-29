What does hate look like? A guide to symbols used by hate groups in PA.

The day after a group of six people allegedly shouted racial slurs at Avalon resident Paul Morris and attacked him in a bar, his friends scoured Facebook for profiles connected to his assailants.

They discovered an emblem that seemed to unite the six people: a keystone symbol surrounding an outline of a pitbull’s head. That symbol — which they recognized from shirts and vests worn by the group the night of the July attack — represents Keystone United, a white nationalist group formerly known as the Keystone State Skinheads. They realized then that this wasn’t merely six racist individuals who attacked Morris; it was an attack connected to an avowedly racist organization.

There are more than 30 hate groups operating in Pennsylvania, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center [SPLC]. After the alleged hate-based attack in Avalon, PublicSource offers this list of symbols that represent hate groups in the state. We’re providing this information to bring awareness to the general public, so that you are aware of your surroundings, alert to symbols that may suggest you aren’t safe and to help ensure you are not caught off guard by tokens of hatred.

Here are some of the symbols that represent hate in Pennsylvania.

READ ENTIRE ARTICLE AT:

https://projects.publicsource.org/symbols-of-hate-in-pennsylvania/