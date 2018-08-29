What does hate look like? A guide to symbols used by hate groups in PA.

10 reads Leave a comment
They discovered an emblem that seemed to unite the six people: a keystone symbol surrounding an outline of a pitbull’s head. That symbol — which they recognized from shirts and vests worn by the group the night of the July attack — represents Keystone United, a white nationalist group formerly known as the Keystone State Skinheads. They realized then that this wasn’t merely six racist individuals who attacked Morris; it was an attack connected to an avowedly racist organization.
Here are some of the symbols that represent hate in Pennsylvania.
READ ENTIRE ARTICLE AT:
https://projects.publicsource.org/symbols-of-hate-in-pennsylvania/
Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:
comments – add yours