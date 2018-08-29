Metro
What does hate look like? A guide to symbols used by hate groups in PA.

A photo taken at the Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville on August 12, 2017. (Photo by Rodney Dunning/flickr)

The day after a group of six people allegedly shouted racial slurs at Avalon resident Paul Morris and attacked him in a bar, his friends scoured Facebook for profiles connected to his assailants.

They discovered an emblem that seemed to unite the six people: a keystone symbol surrounding an outline of a pitbull’s head. That symbol — which they recognized from shirts and vests worn by the group the night of the July attack — represents Keystone United, a white nationalist group formerly known as the Keystone State Skinheads. They realized then that this wasn’t merely six racist individuals who attacked Morris; it was an attack connected to an avowedly racist organization.

Here are some of the symbols that represent hate in Pennsylvania.

READ ENTIRE ARTICLE AT:

https://projects.publicsource.org/symbols-of-hate-in-pennsylvania/

