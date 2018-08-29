Trump Is Really Upset That A Black Man Won The Florida Primary For Governor

Last night, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum made history as the first African American to win a major party nomination for governor in Florida. To see Black folks winning at anything clearly upsets Trump, and he has already ranted on Twitter.

Early this morning, Trump babbled, “Not only did Congressman Ron DeSantis easily win the Republican Primary, but his opponent in November is his biggest dream….a failed Socialist Mayor named Andrew Gillum who has allowed crime & many other problems to flourish in his city. This is not what Florida wants or needs!”

Not only did Congressman Ron DeSantis easily win the Republican Primary, but his opponent in November is his biggest dream….a failed Socialist Mayor named Andrew Gillum who has allowed crime & many other problems to flourish in his city. This is not what Florida wants or needs! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2018

This is no shocker that Trump is lying about crime in Tallahassee—it’s currently at its lowest since 2013. However, when Gillum talked about this in May, he didn’t brag, he acknowledged in a statement there was more work to do, saying, “Crime in Tallahassee is at its lowest level since 2013, and our city continues to get safer every day. We will maintain a focus on investing in our human services, ensuring good jobs are available in our community, and providing our police officers with the resources they need to fight crime and continue this positive momentum.”

Trump doesn’t know the meaning of positive momentum.

Gillum clearly isn’t stressed about Trump, he coolly responded back on Twitter with, “What our state and country needs is decency, hope, and leadership. If you agree, join us at http://AndrewGillum.com. Also, @ me next time, @realDonaldTrump.”

What our state and country needs is decency, hope, and leadership. If you agree, join us at https://t.co/fm0ODFFGWU. Also, @ me next time, @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/59dQy8RLsm — Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) August 29, 2018

Now that is what you call a future governor — and maybe president.

