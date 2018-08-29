Public Notices 8-29-18

Notice of Availability for Public Review

And Comment and Public Hearing

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

2019 Moving to Work

Annual Plan

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) is a participant in the federal Moving to Work Demonstration Program (MTW). The 2019 MTW Annual Plan takes the place of the Capital Fund Annual Statement, Five Year Plan and the PHA Annual Plan normally required under the Quality Housing and Work Responsibility Act (QHWRA).

The HACP’s 2019 Moving To Work Annual Plan will be available for review from August 20, 2018 to September 19, 2018 at the HACP Executive Office, 200 Ross Street, 9th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA, 15219; the HACP Web Site http://www.hacp.org; and at HACP Management Offices. Copies of the draft annual plan may also be obtained by contacting the HACP Executive Office at 412-456-5012.

Written comments on the Annual Plan must be addressed to MTW Annual Plan Comments at the address above and must be received by close of business (5:00 p.m.) on September 19, 2018.

Public hearings to receive comments on the Plan will be held on Wednesday, September 12, 2018, at 12:00 p.m. and at 5:30 p.m. at 200 Ross St., 9th floor HACP Conference Room.

Persons with disabilities requiring assistance or alternative formats, or wishing to submit comments in alternative formats, can contact the HACP ADA/504 Coordinator at 412-456-5020, ext. 2504; TTY 412-201-5384.

