When your public life is an uninterrupted line characterized by unimpeachable despicability, your credibility to lend the expected gravitas to situations demanding your handprint becomes problematic.

John N. Mitchell has worked as a journalist for more than a quarter century. He can be reached at jmitchell@phillytrib.com and Tweet at @freejohnmitchel. http://www.phillytrib.com/commentary/columns/john-mitchell-mccain-had-a-grace-that-trump-sorely-lacks/article_3ce4b7be-35c5-5d0e-80b4-180e38b43e99.html