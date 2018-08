ARTICLES OF

INCORPORATION

BRENLOVE & FULLER, LLC Attorneys, 401 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, PA 15017. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Articles of Incorporation were filed with the Pennsylvania Department of State with respect to a corporation which has been incorporated under the provisions of the Pennsylvania Business Corporation law of 1988. The name of the corporation is 720 SPORTS MARKETING, INC.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: