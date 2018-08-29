Bids and Proposals 8-29-18

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Sports & Exhibition Authority (SEA) will receive sealed bids for the bid package identified below. The contract for this work will be with the SEA. Inquiries regarding the bidding should be made to David L. Lawrence Convention Center (DLLCC), 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15222, Attention: Ryan Buries; E-mail: rburies@pittsburghcc.com; Telephone: 412-325-6179. Bid packages may be obtained after the date identified below through Accu-Copy at (724) 935-7055.

This Advertisement applies to the following Bid Package:

Project: DLLCC

Bid Package Name: Meeting Room Carpet Replacement

Bid Package Available: Tues., Aug. 21, 2018

Approximate Value: $350,000

Pre-Bid Meeting Time/Date/Location: 11:00AM, Tues., Aug. 28, 2018

Bids Due Time/Date/Location: 2:00PM, Thurs., Sept. 6, 2018, DLLCC Administrative Office, 1000 Ft. Duquesne Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15222

PORT AUTHORITY OF

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

Electronic Proposals will be received online at the Port Authority of Allegheny County’s Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org).

Proposals/bid submittals will be due 11:00 AM on September 25, 2018 and will be read at 11:15 AM., the same day, at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222-2527), for the following:

Electronic Proposal – Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org)

B180745AR Chemical Detection Systems Inspection & Maintenance

Paper Proposal – Documents are available for the following item at Port Authority’s

Main Offices

345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh Pennsylvania 15222-2527

B180746A Fastener Supply Service

No bidder may withdraw a submitted Proposal for a period of 75 days after the scheduled time for opening of the sealed bids.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on each of the above items at 10:00am September 12, 2018 at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, PA). Attendance at this meeting is not mandatory, but is strongly encouraged. Questions regarding any of the above bids will not be entertained by the Port Authority within 48 hours of the scheduled bid opening.

These contracts may be subject to a financial assistance contract between Port Authority of Allegheny County and the United States Department of Transportation. The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity laws and regulations.

Contractor is responsible for expenses related to acquiring a performance bond and insurance where applicable. All items are to be FOB delivered unless otherwise specified. Costs for delivery, bond, and insurance shall be included in bidder’s proposal pricing.

Port Authority of Allegheny County hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprise will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The Board of Port Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

THE BOARD OF PUBLIC EDUCATION

OF THE SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH

Sealed bids will be received in the Office Of The Chief Operations Officer, Room 251, Administration Building, 341 South Bellefield Avenue until 11:00 A.M. prevailing time September 18, 2018 and will be opened at the same hour for the purchase of the following equipment and supplies:

Xerographic Paper

General Information regarding bids may be obtained at the Office of the Purchasing Agent, Service Center, 1305 Muriel Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. The bid documents are available on the School District’s Purchasing web site at: http://www.pghboe.net/pps/site/default.asp

Click on Bid Opportunities under Quick Links.

The Board of Public Education reserves the right to reject any and all bids, or select a single item from any bid.

M. Jordan

Purchasing

We are an equal rights and opportunity school district

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

WALK IN-ROLL IN SHOWER INSTALLATION REBID

IFB# 300-26-18REBID

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

WALK IN-ROLL IN SHOWER INSTALLATION REBID

IFB# 300-26-18REBID

The documents will be available no later than August 27, 2018 and signed, sealed bids will be accepted until 10:00 a.m. on September 14, 2018 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, at which time they will be opened and read aloud.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of www.HACP.org.

Questions or inquiries should be directed to:

Mr. Kim Detrick

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116 Opt 1

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Dept.

100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

September 6, 2018

10:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion,

Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

OFFICIAL ADVERTISEMENT

THE BOARD OF PUBLIC EDUCATION of the

SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH

Sealed proposals shall be deposited at the Administration Building, Room 251, 341 South Bellefield Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15213, on September 7, 2018, until 2:00 P.M., local prevailing time for a Service Contract for the following:

Pgh. Oliver

Air Conditioning For Offices

Mechanical, Electrical, and

Asbestos Primes

Project Manual and Drawings will be available for purchase on August 7, 2018 for Pittsburgh Oliver at Modern Reproductions (412-488-7700), 127 McKean Street, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15219 between 9:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. The cost of the Project Manual Documents is non-refundable. Project details and dates are described in each project manual.

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

ELECTRICAL SUPPORT

AUTHORITY WIDE 2018

IFB# 300-13-18

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

ELECTRICAL SUPPORT

AUTHORITY WIDE 2018

IFB# 300-13-18

The documents will be available no later than August 27, 2018 and signed, sealed bids will be accepted until 9:00 a.m. on September 14, 2018 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, at which time they will be opened and read aloud.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of www.HACP.org.

Questions or inquiries should be directed to:

Mr. Kim Detrick

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116 Opt 1

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Dept.

100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

September 6, 2018

9:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion,

Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

The Sports & Exhibition Authority (SEA) will receive proposals for the project identified below. The agreement will be with the SEA. The RFP may be obtained after the date identified below from Ryan Buries; E-mail: rburies@pittsburghcc.com; Telephone: 412-325-6179.

Project: David L. Lawrence Convention Center

RFP Name: Network Lounge Furniture

RFP Available: Tues., Aug. 21, 2018

Non-Mandatory Pre-Proposal Meeting Time/Date/Location: 10:00AM, Tues., Aug. 28, 2018

RFP Due Time/Date/Location: 10:00AM, Wed., Sept. 5, 2018, DLLCC Administrative Office, 1000 Ft. Duquesne Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15222

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

ADVERTISEMENT

SEPARATE and SEALED BIDS for the following solicitation, will be received by the Office of Procurement, Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, 1200 Penn Ave., Second Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, until 2:00 PM Prevailing Time September 26, 2018. Bids must be received in the hands of and stamped in by a PWSA Procurement Officer in sufficient time prior to the opening in order for a bid to be considered.

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP)

REDESIGN OF THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER

AUTHORITY’S WEBSITE

PWSA PROJECT NO. PWSA100

The purpose of this contract is to establish redesign of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority’s website.

All bids must be submitted in accordance with the solicitation that can be obtained by sending an e-mail to cjuratovic@pgh2o.com. There will be no charge for the solicitation, as it will be sent via e-mail. All questions relating to the solicitation itself shall be directed to Nicole Dickun, Procurement Manager, via e-mail to: ndickun@pgh2o.com, no later than September 19, 2018 at 4:00 p.m.

No pre-proposal meeting required.

No bonds are required.

The Contractor must assure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sexual preference, sex, or national origin.

The Authority reserves the right to withhold the award of the Contract for a period of 90 days after the opening of the bids.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids, and to waive any informality or minor irregularity in any bid or bids. The Authority also retains the right to investigate the qualifications of bidders prior to any award and to award contracts only to contractors who, in the sole judgment of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, are qualified and equipped to properly execute the specified work.

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) FOR

CLOUD HOSTED PHONE SYSTEM

RFP #200-17-18

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

Cloud Hosted Phone System

RFP #200-17-18

The documents will be available no later than August 27, 2018 and signed, sealed proposals will be accepted until 11:00 A.M., September 14, 2018 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Parties or individuals interested may obtain information from:

Mr. Kim Detrick

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

2nd Floor, Suite 200

100 Ross Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116, Option 1

or by visiting the Business Opportunities section of http://www.hacp.org

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

200 Ross Street,

9th Floor Boardroom

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

September 6, 2018

11:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion,

Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

The Westmoreland County Housing Authority (WCHA) D.B.A EASTMONT ESTATES ASSOCIATES (EEA) is requesting construction bids for the following:

MECHANICAL SYSTEMS

IMPROVEMENT PROJECT – CFP-EEA 18.1.1

LOCATED AT

EASTMONT ESTATES – GREENSBURG PA 15601

MECHANICAL- HVAC

CONSTRUCTION – CONTRACT: CFP-EEA 18.1.1

Sealed bids will be received by Michael L. Washowich, Executive Director, until September 11, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. at the office of the Westmoreland County Housing Authority, 167 South Greengate Road, Greensburg PA 15601, at which time they will be opened publicly and read aloud.

A Pre-Bid meeting will occur on September 4, 2018 at 1:30 P.M. outside of the Eastmont Estates? outside of Managers Building located at 746 Eastmont Drive Greensburg PA. 15601. Attendance is not mandatory, but highly recommended.

Electronic bid documents can be obtained from WCHA- Erik Spiegel by email at eriks@wchaonline.com or by phone at 724-832-7248 Ext. 3056. All bidders must be registered on the WCHA – Plan Holders List prior to bidding.

The Westmoreland County Housing Authority is an equal opportunity employer and Federal (Davis Bacon) prevailing wages are required. The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all proposals or any part thereof, for any reason, and reserves the right to waive any informality therein.

Michael L. Washowich,

Executive Director

Westmoreland County Housing Authority

