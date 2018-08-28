Tiger Woods Wants Us To Respect The Presidency Even Though Trump Doesn’t

We all know Tiger Woods isn’t invited to Wakanda, but his latest comments just sucked him down to the sunken place.

Yesterday, Woods played at the Northern Trust tournament in New Jersey and was asked about his relationship with Trump. Woods said, “Well, I’ve known Donald for a number of years. We’ve played golf together. We’ve had dinner together. I’ve known him pre-presidency and obviously during his presidency.”

The reporter followed up on how he explains his bromance with Trump to people of color and immigrants who are threatened by his racist policies, and Woods said, “Well, he’s the President of the United States. You have to respect the office. No matter who is in the office, you may like, dislike personality or the politics, but we all must respect the office.”

The irony of Woods’ comment is that Trump does not respect the presidency. Everyday he debases the White House with scandals, corruption, sex industry stars, lies and horrendous policies. Nonetheless, Woods sunken place comments made Trump tingle, and he wrote on Twitter, “The Fake News Media worked hard to get Tiger Woods to say something that he didn’t want to say. Tiger wouldn’t play the game – he is very smart. More importantly, he is playing great golf again!”

The Fake News Media worked hard to get Tiger Woods to say something that he didn’t want to say. Tiger wouldn’t play the game – he is very smart. More importantly, he is playing great golf again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2018

Actually, Woods is not playing great golf again, he finished 40th at the tournament. Just like Trump isn’t making America great again. When history is written, he’ll be considered the worst president of all time.

