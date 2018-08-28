Coard: Negro, please! Lie down with dogs, get up with fleas

Omarosa Manigault Newman is a traitor because she engaged in treason during the nearly 15 years she willfully, deliberately, and premeditatedly allied herself with a KKK-endorsed and Nazi-praising man named Donald Trump.
Legal treason is defined in Article III, Section 3 of the Constitution as follows: “Treason… shall consist… in… adhering to… (America’s) enemies… (by) giving them aid and comfort.” It’s also defined in the U.S. Code at 18 U.S.C. 2381 as follows: “Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States, … adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort. …” is guilty of treason.
Racial treason is defined in the ‘hood as follows: “Treason shall consist of becoming friendly with and helping to politically empower Black America’s racist enemies by giving them aid and comfort.”
It’s also defined in the streets as follows: “Whoever, owing allegiance to their Black enslaved ancestors of the past, adheres to their white racist enemies of the present, giving them aid and comfort” is guilty of treason.
Omarosa is therefore guilty of racial treason because she is a race traitor. And here are ten facts that prove it:
1. She gave “aid and comfort” to the racist enemy when she campaigned for him as his Director of African-American Outreach (whatever the hell that is).
2. She gave “aid and comfort” to the racist enemy when, in a documentary that aired two months before the 2016 election, she said, “Every critic, every detractor, will have to bow down to … [him]. It’s everyone who’s ever … disagreed … [or] challenged him.” Included among those “critics and detractors who would have to bow down” are the NAACP, Black Lives Matter activists, members of the Congressional Black Caucus, and all other anti-Trump African Americans.
3. She gave “aid and comfort” to the racist enemy when she begged for and accepted positions from him as both Assistant to the President and Communications Director of the White House Office of Public Liaison.
4. She gave “aid and comfort” to the racist enemy when, at his request, she went to Alabama to try to get Blacks to vote for racist child-molesting Senate candidate Roy Moore. But Blacks responded in that December 2017 special election by rejecting him — and her — by a whopping 96 percent.
5. She gave “aid and comfort” to the racist enemy when, in August 2017, she — as his official representative — disrupted the National Association of Black Journalists convention by being arrogant, hostile and disrespectful. By the way, that arrogance, hostility, and disrespect were also on full display two months earlier when, on a White House invitation to the Congressional Black Caucus, she signed it as “the Honorable Omarosa Manigault.” Such a title has never been used for political aides and has never been a self-appointed designation.
6. She gave “aid and comfort” to the racist enemy when, in her (reportedly ghost-written) book, she accuses him of repeatedly spewing the “n-word” during the filming of “The Apprentice,” a reality TV show she starred in with him beginning about 15 years ago. Despite that, she campaigned to get him elected and then took a position in his administration. She apparently forgot about that racial slur.
7. She gave “aid and comfort” to the racist enemy when she continued her allegiance to him despite the fact that he had been compelled to enter into a court settlement after being sued in 1973 by the Justice Department for housing discrimination in New York, despite the fact that he had taken out full page newspaper ads demanding the death penalty for five innocent Black kids who were falsely accused of a brutal rape in Central Park in 1989, despite the fact that he publicly had become a “birther” in 2011 by claiming that (real) President Barack Obama is a foreigner, despite the fact that in 2015 he called for a “total and complete shutdown of Muslims” and for the creation of a scarlet letter-type “Muslim database” along with referring to Mexicans as “rapists,” and despite the fact that in January 2018 he described African nations as “s***hole countries.”
8. She gave “aid and comfort” to the racist enemy when, during Black History Month this year, she exploited several foolish HBCU presidents by orchestrating a “Stepin Fetchit” photo-op in the Oval Office.
9. She gave “aid and comfort” to the racist enemy despite admitting to reporters several months ago that there is a “lack of diversity” on his administrative staff.
10. She gave “aid and comfort” to the racist enemy when, in December of last year — a day after she was fired — she said he “is not racist.”
These are just 10 facts. If I had time, I’d list the 937 others.
Because of Omarosa’s multitudinous crimes of treason, I have a message for her: Your “ghetto pass” is hereby permanently revoked.
However, if you change your name to Harriet Tubman and tattoo Black Lives Matter on your forehead and give all the proceeds from your book to the United Negro College Fund and apologize to every Black man, woman, and child you see for the rest of your life for helping to elect and empower the most racist president since Andrew Jackson, the Black community might consider reducing that lifetime revocation to only 25 years. Maybe.
Consistent with this, sistah April Ryan — the prominent Washington D.C. bureau chief, renowned correspondent, and National Association of Black Journalists’ “2017 Journalist of the Year” — said Omarosa “doesn’t get a ticket to Wakanda and doesn’t get a ticket to the church social or even to an HBCU homecoming.” By the way, if you want to read a great new book by a real author, go buy Ryan’s “Under Fire: Reporting from the Front Lines of the Trump White House.” It’s an informative, enlightening, revealing, and compelling memoir from a veteran insider.
Speaking of thorough sistahs, check out the profound words of prominent attorney, quick-witted political analyst, and sage social commentator Angela Rye when she found out Omarosa had been kicked out of the White House in December: “Bye, girl. Bye!”
And speaking of profound words, I’m sure you all remember what Black grandparents everywhere used to say when they encountered traitorous, phony, or otherwise deceitful Black folks, “Negro, please! If you lie down with dogs, you’ll get up with fleas.”
Omarosa’s been itching for nearly 15 years.
Michael Coard, Esquire can be followed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. His “Radio Courtroom” show can be heard on WURD96.1-FM. And his “TV Courtroom” show can be seen on PhillyCam/Verizon/Comcast.
