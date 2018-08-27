A ‘P.R.O.M.I.S.E.’ to uplift the community

The Promise Group held its annual gathering in the park for lost and living loved ones in West Park on the North Side, Aug. 11. The event offered free food, a DJ, and local poets like Pittsburgh’s own Desi Bey.

Bey gave a rhythmic historical poetry message entitled, “Before you were, we were.”

She also donated her powerful new book of poetry to a new book donation drive to schools in Ghana that the Promise Group has recently started.

Other events in the park on this day included face painting for the children, and vendors. There was plenty of information about the Promise Organization’s events like the annual free Jakim Donaldson Promise Basketball Camp, and Promise Day at PNC Park, a special event that is hosted for family and members to enjoy a Pirates game.

The founder and president of P.R.O.M.I.S.E., Jay Donaldson, was on hand to talk to the attendees about “our duty to be watchdogs in the community” and provide a safe haven for the young people in the community.

“We are actively seeking a community recreational facility for our young people to learn about our history and also how to deal with conflict and resolution and police relationship,” Donaldson said.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: