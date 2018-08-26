Tottenham sends US player Carter-Vickers on loan to Swansea

Tottenham has sent American defender Cameron Carter-Vickers on loan to another second-tier club for the season.

The 20-year-old center back will play for Swansea, the south Wales club that was relegated from the Premier League in May. He spent the first half of last season at Sheffield United and the remainder at Ipswich in the League Championship.

Carter-Vickers remains in Tottenham’s long-term plans, though, having recently signed a new contract through 2021.

A son of former NBA player Howard Carter, the Tottenham academy graduate made four appearances for the London club in the 2016-17 season.

