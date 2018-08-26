Achieving Greatness Annual Public Service Awards (Debbie’s Lifestyles Photos Aug. 22)

For 18 years Achieving Greatness has honored those who serve their community. On July 7, at the Monroeville Racquet Club, the 18th Annual Pittsburgh and Allegheny County Service Awards was held with Blue Diamond Vodka as the principal sponsor.

Bill Neal is the CEO of Achieving Greatness and said he was honored to recognize Tim Stevens, founder of the Black Political Empowerment Project (B-PEP), Rev. Dr. James H. Harris of St. James AME Church and Darelle Porter of the Ozanam Basketball Organization. Each was presented a plaque thanking them for the greatness they have achieved and their service to the community.

After the awards presentation guests enjoyed a stunning fashion show with fashions from A Women’s Touch in Penn Hills. The show was commentated by actress and model Rita Gregory. There were great looks with a touch of Wakanda, a scene dedicated to black and white and beautiful looks for after dark. The show also featured the artwork of Ernie Bey. His painting served as a backdrop as the models walked the stage.

