White Sox’s Kopech apologizes for racist, homophobic tweets

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Michael Kopech (34) throws the ball against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox rookie pitcher Michael Kopech has apologized for racist and homophobic tweets he posted as 17-year-old and has since deleted.

The tweets from 2013 surfaced Tuesday as Kopech made his major league debut.

“I had to delete some stuff,” Kopech told the Chicago Sun-Times on Thursday. “Things I said that were immature and inappropriate. I used some poor language in there. Obviously, I’m trying to be looked at as a role model and the last thing I want to do is have some kid look at what I’m saying and take it the wrong way.

Kopech grew up in Mount Pleasant, Texas, and attended Mount Pleasant High School.

Also recently, years-old racist, misogynistic and homophobic tweets from Milwaukee reliever Josh Hader were found during the All-Star Game. Then, Atlanta pitcher Sean Newcomb and Washington shortstop Trea Turner had their own offensive tweets unearthed.

