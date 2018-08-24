White Sox’s Kopech apologizes for racist, homophobic tweets

The tweets from 2013 surfaced Tuesday as Kopech made his major league debut.
“I had to delete some stuff,” Kopech told the Chicago Sun-Times on Thursday. “Things I said that were immature and inappropriate. I used some poor language in there. Obviously, I’m trying to be looked at as a role model and the last thing I want to do is have some kid look at what I’m saying and take it the wrong way.
Kopech grew up in Mount Pleasant, Texas, and attended Mount Pleasant High School.
Also recently, years-old racist, misogynistic and homophobic tweets from Milwaukee reliever Josh Hader were found during the All-Star Game. Then, Atlanta pitcher Sean Newcomb and Washington shortstop Trea Turner had their own offensive tweets unearthed.