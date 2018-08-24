To read or not to read (Aug. 22)

It looks like Omarosa just can’t get a break. Last year her “black card” was revoked and then people said if they had a cookout she would not be invited. Now that she is out of the White House and has a book out, I can’t believe how many people have said they will not buy the book and if they got it for free they would not read it. Frankly, I look forward to reading it and reporting back to you on what new information I might be able to share with you.

It kind of reminds me of the book, “Good Girl Bad Girl: An Insider’s Biography of Whitney Houston” by Kevin Ammons with Nancy Bacon. No one wanted to hear anything bad about Whitney Houston. The author was criticized and the book was taken out of print. Thank goodness I have held on to my copy.

Let’s get back to “Unhinged” by Omarosa Manigault Newman. I was wondering what would happen when she was let go last year. I thought she would just wind up on another reality show and she did. She made an appearance on “Celebrity Big Brother” and whispered to some of her castmates that she had a story to tell. Well girlfriend, seems like she has a lot to tell and lots of taped information to share with everyone. I’m curious as to what method she used to tape the information, especially the conversation that was had when she was let go. I’ll bet she was using an ink pen recorder or perhaps a broach, maybe something planted in her hair. I hope this does not lead to her demise. She is swimming with some pretty big fish, I hope she has protection.

For anyone who thinks I am talking about Black women in general, I am not. I am talking about Omarosa only. This woman is a reality show queen and just a reminder the first episode of “The Apprentice” was her first reality show. That was followed by “The Ultimate Merger,” “The Surreal Life,” “Battle of the Network Reality Stars” and then she was in the movie “Knock em Dead” featuring Rae Dawn Chong, Anne-Marie Johnson and Phil Morris. In this movie three rival actresses and their crew, desperate and hating each other, reunite for a horror movie sequel when someone starts killing them off just like in their movie. Critics say this is a bitchy, raunchy, comedy mystery.

I just found out about this movie. It was filmed in 2014 and was not rated very high. It sounds like fun and I just want to see if Omarosa can actually act or is she a one-dimensional actress. I wonder what her husband, the preacher, thinks of the book and what kind of first lady she is at the church. Does she actually have time to attend? Her husband, John Allen Newman, is the head pastor of the Sanctuary @ Mt. Calvary in Jacksonville. They met while Omarosa was teaching at Howard University.

I’ll report back on “Unhinged.”

