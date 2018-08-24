Entertainment
Nicki Minaj cancels North American tour with Future

In this Aug. 20, 2018 file photo, Nicki Minaj poses in the press room at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Hip-hop star Nicki Minaj has canceled her North American tour with rapper Future.

Minaj said on her Twitter account Tuesday night that she didn’t have enough time to rehearse for the upcoming “NickiHndrxx” tour in September after the release of her latest album “Queen,” released Aug. 10. The rapper says she will contribute more rehearsal time toward the tour’s European launch with Future in February.

Minaj says her North American tour will be rescheduled for May next year. However, the tour will be without co-headliner Future due to scheduling conflicts.

