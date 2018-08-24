Landry has the experience, but Joshua Dobbs has more upside (commentary by Rob Taylor Jr., Aug. 22)

It’s the worst kept secret in Pittsburgh right now concerning the Steelers—Robert Joshua Dobbs will not be on the 53-man roster to start the 2018 regular season.

I’ve tried to explore every possible scenario that Dobbs, the second-year quarterback who starred at the University of Tennessee, would be either the No. 2 or No. 3 quarterback behind Ben Roethlisberger.

There are a few scenarios that could happen which would bode well for Dobbs’ inclusion on the big club in a few weeks…

1. Roethlisberger starts to really like how it feels to wear a headset on the sidelines, dressed only in a Steelers’ short-sleever…really likes how it feels to watch other quarterbacks get pummeled and criticized for a change, and then reveals through his LinkedIn page that he has retired…

2. Coach Mike Tomlin institutes the “Rooney Rule” for Steelers quarterbacks, and makes it mandatory that there be at least one African American listed as a quarterback on the team…

3. We find out that Mason Rudolph’s father is really Archie Manning, and good ole Archie demands that his son, Mason, is the starting quarterback for the Steelers, or else. The pressure to make the final decision is too much for Art Rooney II, so he asks Antonio Brown to meet him at Heinz Field to help him make the decision. But Antonio shows up four hours late to the meeting…

4. Tomlin takes a good look at Dobbs’ impressive preseason outings so far. He recalls the zipline rocket touchdown Dobbs threw on the money to Damoun Patterson in the game against the Eagles. Tomlin watches the tape of Dobbs’ ability to escape a crowded pocket and throw on the run to James Washington, like he did in the third quarter of the game against the Packers. Or the way Dobbs held Packers safety Josh Jones in the middle of the field before he zoomed a pass to Washington for a “Top Play Nominee” touchdown grab a few plays later…

Through the first two preseason games, Dobbs is 21-31 for 283 yards, 3 touchdowns, 2 interceptions. This season will be Landry Jones’ sixth with the Steelers, with five regular season starts under his belt. Two of those starts were against a hapless Cleveland Browns team the last two years (even Mark Malone could have won those games). In the other starts, against the Patriots, Chiefs and Cardinals, Jones had a 60 percent completion percentage, with 219 yards passing per game, and a total of 4 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. The Steelers won one of those three games.

I can’t be the only person who thinks Dobbs, if put in the same situations with the No. 1 offense and targets like Brown, Le’Veon Bell, Jesse James, etc., couldn’t perform just as well, or better.

I can’t be the only person who has watched enough of Landry Jones to know that he’s not a starting quarterback in this league, at least not with the powerful Steelers. Sure, he can rack a win or two in a New Year’s regular season finale against the Browns that has no playoff implications. Sure, he can come into an emergency situation and not crumble under the fire. Yes, he knows the offense, he has experience, and he doesn’t kneel during the national anthem.

But when Ben eventually does hang it up, the Steelers better be sure Mason Rudolph is the second-coming, because if he’s not, the other protégé, Dobbs, will most likely be coming into his own as a professional quarterback in another city.

And that’s unfortunate.

We—excuse me…The Steelers—drafted Dobbs for his playmaking ability, his speed, his cannon of an arm, his high IQ, his unbeaten record in collegiate bowl games, his ability to perform in the rough, tough Southeastern Conference. That seems forgotten ever since Rudolph the Red Nosed Mason came to town.

Before it’s too late, the Steelers should rethink their quarterback situation. Do you really want to see Joshua Dobbs developing in a different uniform, when you know the talent and ability is there? Or will you stick with the “safe” move, and keep Jones, who’s already received the “vote of confidence” from Roethlisberger?

The Steelers are a top-notch organization, and they usually make the best moves, not just for the present, but for the future. In a few years, I can see a healthy battle between the youngsters Dobbs and Rudolph as the Steelers’ new starter, with the competition making both players better. And I can see Landry Jones, who will be 30 years old before next year’s training camp, in a non-Black and Gold uniform, being a backup for another organization.

Hopefully the Steelers see it the same way.

