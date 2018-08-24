Fulton County to Add Additional Tag Renewal Kiosks in Atlanta

Fulton County Tax Commissioner Dr. Arthur Ferdinand will officially open two more vehicle tag renewal kiosks at Kroger stores in Fulton County on August 29, 2018. The newest locations at the chain’s locations on Piedmont Road in Buckhead and Glenwood Avenue in the city’s Glenwood Park neighborhood join previous locations in Southwest Atlanta and Sandy Springs to improve convenience for customers seeking to renew their vehicle registration and receive their tag decals in a quick and efficient manner. The Tax Commissioner will host ribbon cuttings on that date at the following stores:

Kroger Piedmont location

3330 Piedmont Road NE

Atlanta, GA 30305 at 10:00 a.m.

Kroger Glenwood location

800 Glenwood Ave. SE

Atlanta, GA 30316 at 1:00 p.m.

“This is another opportunity to provide great customer service to our Fulton County taxpayers by making this process easier and more convenient,” says Fulton County Tax Commissioner Dr. Arthur Ferdinand. “Because of the customer response to the other kiosks around Fulton County, we wanted to give more drivers the opportunity to take care of this errand as they do their shopping.”

Taxpayers will be able to scan their driver’s license, vehicle registration renewal notice or enter their tag number at the kiosks to begin processing their vehicle registration renewals. Customers can access the kiosks at any point during open store hours from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. seven days a week at each of the new locations. Each renewal at the kiosks will have a $3.00 transaction fee and a State of Georgia negotiated credit fee equaling 2 percent of the total transaction amount. The equipment is operated by Intellectual Technology, Inc. Previously, the County put kiosks into operation at Kroger stores at 2685 Metropolitan Parkway SW, Atlanta, GA 30315 and 227 Sandy Springs Place, Sandy Springs, GA 30328 as well as the AAA offices on 4410 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30342.

