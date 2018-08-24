‘Diaper Drive 2018’ to be held, Aug. 25

The New Pittsburgh Courier has learned about “Diaper Drive 2018,” happening Saturday, Aug. 25 at the EECO Center, 200 Larimer Ave., from 11 am to 3 p.m.

The Larimer Consensus Group and East Tri-Borough community organizations will be partnering together for this worthy cause of collecting diapers for babies and adults.

“The idea of the Diaper Bank began when the President, Ida Dausuel, of the East Tri-Borough Neighborhood Association (ETBNA) brought the project to an (ETBNA) community meeting after reading an article about the National Diaper Bank in the newspaper,” Larimer Consensus Group board member Carolyn Peeks told the Courier. “The first Diaper Drive started three years ago in the East Hills area. (ETBNA) collected over 10,000 diapers and has continued the project. Shirlene Wilson, membership chair of (ETBNA), brought the idea of collaborating to me at the Larimer Consensus Group.”

Peeks added: “We have found that most insurances don’t cover adult diapers for the elderly nor young mothers. So, we’re asking for your help to bring a pack of adult and/or children’s diapers, any size, to help in this endeavor. This will assist those in need.”

Residents are encouraged to not only drop off diapers, but stick around for the music, food, raffles and games. Diapers can be given throughout the year.

For more information, call 412-247-4093.

