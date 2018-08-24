Courier’s Paige Mitchell named ‘Best Blogger’ by City Paper

Each year, the City Paper releases its “Best of” issue, where readers select everything from the best radio personality in the city, to best restaurant, party spot, etc. And City Paper readers selected longtime Courier freelance writer Paige K. Mitchell as “Best Blogger” in the City of Pittsburgh!

Front Paige Me (www.frontpaigeme.com) covers the entertainment scene in and around Pittsburgh, and she also travels to various cities to get the scoop on the hottest events.

Mitchell has been a member of the Courier team since 2009, and most recently has written stories on two local twin brothers who began an entertainment agency, and reaction to the untimely death of rapper Jimmy Wopo.

