Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill among all-star lineup for Franklin

2 reads
Leave a comment

This combination photo shows, top row from left, Yolanda Adams, Fantasia, Faith Hill and Jennifer Holliday, and bottom row from left, Jennifer Hudson, Ron Isley, Chaka Khan and Stevie Wonder, who will perform at Aretha Franklin’s funeral at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit on Aug. 31. Franklin died of pancreatic cancer last Thursday at age 76. (AP Photo)

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:
Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars
17 photos
comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close