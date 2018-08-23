Clinic denies wrongdoing after Black woman told name was ‘Ghetto’ during job search

A St. Louis County, Missouri company is playing the blame game after a Black woman received an email that her name was too “ghetto” to get a job.

Mantality Health, a clinic known for treating men with low testosterone in Chesterfield in the St. Louis area, advertised for a customer service position. Hermeisha Robinson, 27, who applied to the position on job search website Indeed.com, received an email that she was not able to apply.

“Thank you for your interest in careers at Mantality Health. Unfortunately we do not consider candidates that have suggestive ‘ghetto’ names,” read the email, with the signature line of nurse practitioner Jordan Kimler, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Mantality Health denied any wrongdoing in the matter, insisting that a computer hacker was responsible for the email, which one of Robinson’s relatives posted to Facebook. The alleged hacker is believed to be a former employee who pretended to be Kimler, the owner of the company told the Post-Dispatch on Tuesday (Aug. 14). About 20 job applicants received similar emails, Meuret said.

Chesterfield police and St. Louis County’s cybercrimes division have also received reports from Mantality Health, Meuret also said.

The email has been very upsetting for Robinson, she said on Facebook.

“They discriminated against me because of my name, which they considered it to be ‘ghetto’ for their company!” Robinson wrote. “My feelings are very hurt and they even got me second-guessing my name, trying to figure out if my name is really that ‘ghetto.’”

The young woman asked her social media friends to share the post, saying “discrimination has to stop.” Many people of color have faced discrimination when job hunting for a number of reasons, from their names to their hairstyles. Hopefully, Robinson will be able to find her dream job despite the bad experience.

