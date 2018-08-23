Religion
Central Baptist Church sponsor’s HDEC’s ‘Expect to Succeed’ celebration

The Hill District Education Council is an organization focused on eliminating the racial achievement gap and helping parents become better informed about the public schools located in the Hill District.

HDEC hosted the ninth annual “Expect to Succeed” Back To School celebration, Aug. 4. For more information on HDEC, call 412-258-3252. (Photos by Orlana Dawkins Drewery)

 

