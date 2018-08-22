Metro
Home > Metro

This festival aims to help Black children feel proud of who they are

1 reads
Leave a comment

P.R.I.D.E. Program Pop Up Mini Art Festival

 Community festivals are perhaps as ubiquitous a summer pastime as neighborhood cookouts and cannonballs in the backyard pool.

But for three days this summer, a series of pop-up festivals has a specific and unique goal in mind.

The P.R.I.D.E. Program’s Pop Up Mini Art Festivals aim to help Black children “embrace their skin color, race, culture and heritage,” according to organizers. P.R.I.D.E. organizers also say this local series is one of the country’s only festivals created specifically for Black children.

Through art stations led by teams of artists and educators, young people attending the festivals have the opportunity make traditional Ghanaian kente cloths, New Orleans-inspired masks, African dolls and more.

“Our goal in all of our programming is to help young Black children between the ages of 3 and 8 understand and embrace their race, ethnicity and heritage with dignity and love,” said Medina Jackson, director of engagement for the P.R.I.D.E. Program.

READ MORE AND WATCH VIDEO AT:

https://www.publicsource.org/this-festival-aims-to-help-black-children-feel-proud-of-who-they-are/

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:
Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars
17 photos
comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close