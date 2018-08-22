This festival aims to help Black children feel proud of who they are

But for three days this summer, a series of pop-up festivals has a specific and unique goal in mind.

The P.R.I.D.E. Program’s Pop Up Mini Art Festivals aim to help Black children “embrace their skin color, race, culture and heritage,” according to organizers. P.R.I.D.E. organizers also say this local series is one of the country’s only festivals created specifically for Black children.

Through art stations led by teams of artists and educators, young people attending the festivals have the opportunity make traditional Ghanaian kente cloths, New Orleans-inspired masks, African dolls and more.

“Our goal in all of our programming is to help young Black children between the ages of 3 and 8 understand and embrace their race, ethnicity and heritage with dignity and love,” said Medina Jackson, director of engagement for the P.R.I.D.E. Program.

