Officer arraigned in death of Antwon Rose Jr. , hearing scheduled

Carmen Ashley, great aunt of Antwon Rose Jr. talks with reporters outside of the courthouse following a hearing for East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Pittsburgh.  (AP Photo/Don Wright)

East Pittsburgh officer Michael Rosfeld did not appear in court Wednesday for the arraignment. He is scheduled to be in court for a pre-trial hearing Sept. 7, when his attorney had previously said he will argue the shooting was justified.

Rosfeld is charged in the June 19 death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. after pulling over the car he was riding in. Rosfeld suspected the car was connected to a drive-by shooting in a nearby town.

