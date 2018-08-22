New Pittsburgh Courier’s Business Calendar (Aug. 22)

Financial Management Workshop

AUG. 30—The Chatham University Women’s Business Center presents Managing the Financial Operations of your Business, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Colab18 @ Nova Place (Former Allegheny Center Mall), 100 South Commons, Pittsburgh, 15212. Programming will be facilitated by Jonnet Solomon, Founder & CEO of J. Solomon and Associates, LLC. The workshop is free, but registration is required. For more information, call 412-365-1448.

Regional Economic Inclusion Summit

SEPT. 17—Vibrant Pittsburgh will host its Regional Economic Inclusion Summit, 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Westin Convention Center Hotel, 1000 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh 15222. The summit is designed to bring together a diversity of leaders committed to the advancement of people of color into executive roles, foster connections, enhance networks and recognize great work being done in Diversity and Inclusion. For information on registration, tickets, sponsorship and nominations Visit vibrantpittsburgh.org.

Training Event

SEPT. 18—The Duquesne University Small Business Development Center presents Social Media Series: LinkedIn, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. 108 Rockwell Hall, 600 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh 15282. Speaker Joel Burstein will walk through setting up a LinkedIn profile; offer tips for best practices and review examples of how LinkedIn is being used by customers like yours to help them find businesses like you. Cost: $49. For more information, call 412-396-6233.

Duquesne Workshop

SEPT. 19—The Duquesne University Small Business Development Center presents Get Behind the Numbers & Increase Profits: Understanding Financial Statements, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. 108 Rockwell Hall, 600 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh 15282. This hands-on workshop takes a step-by step approach to explaining two important financial statements: profit and loss statement and balance sheet. A representative from Wilke & Associates will offer clear examples for using these statements to make informed decisions, identify potential problems within your business and set realistic financial goals.Cost: $49. For more information, call 412-396-6233.

Entrepreneurship Workshop

SEPT. 22—The Chatham University Women’s Business Center will host a Build Your Business Workshop, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Chatham University Eastside, Entrepreneurship Hub, 6585 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15206. Representatives from SCORE Pittsburgh will join other business experts and seasoned entrepreneurs will discuss the following topics: business planning, marketing and sales, financing, legal issues and business lessons learned. A continental breakfast will be provided. For more information, call 412-365-1448.

Training Event

SEPT. 26—The Duquesne University Small Business Development Center presents Finding and Buying the Right Franchise, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., 108 Rockwell Hall, 600 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh 15282. John Tubridy from FranNet will review: pros and cons of becoming a franchisee; steps involved in finding the right franchise for you; misconceptions of franchising; qualifications requirements (personal finances and professional experience); what to expect to see in a Franchise Disclosure Document, and questions to ask the Franchisor before investing. For more information, call 412-396-6233.

