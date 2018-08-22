Meetings 8-22-18

MEETING ANNOUNCEMENT

COMMUNITY COLLEGE OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY

A regular meeting of the Board of Trustees of the College will be held on:

September 6, 2018

4:00 PM

CCAC Allegheny Campus-Byers Hall

808 Ridge Avenue,

Pittsburgh, PA 15212

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETINGS

AUGUST 29 and 30, 2018

at 5:30 PM

The Council of Allegheny County will conduct public meetings, pursuant to Bill No 10714-18, on Wednesday, August 29 and Thursday, August 30, 2018, with each session to take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Meeting locations are as follow:

Wednesday, August 29:

Elsie Hillman Kauffman Auditorium at the Hill House

1825 Centre Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Thursday, August 30:

Millvale Community Center

416 Lincoln Avenue

Millvale, PA 15209

The primary purpose of these meetings is to gather information to be used in evaluating the potential for drafting an ordinance relating to the creation of a County citizen’s police review board.

Individuals wishing to speak must register in advance at least 24 hours before the scheduled beginning of the meeting, and in accordance with all applicable rules governing public comment at Council meetings which can be found on the County Council webpage https://www.alleghenycounty.us/county-council/index.aspx, or by calling the Office of County Council at 412-350-6490, or in person at Room 119, County Courthouse, 436 Grant St. Please note: due to facility rental agreements, meetings must end promptly at 7:00, and time slots for offering comments are therefore limited.

Written testimony will also be accepted through 5:00 p.m. on August 31, 2018, without the need to sign up in advance. Written comments should be sent to:

Jared E. Barker, Chief Clerk

Allegheny County Council

436 Grant Street, Room 119

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Jared.Barker@alleghenycounty.us

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: