Legal Notices – Estate Notices 8-22-18

Estate of PAYNE, GARY R., Deceased, of Pittburgh, PA No. 04613 of 2018. China Lee, Administrator, P.O. Box 17011, Pittsburgh, PA 15235 or to China Lee, Esquire, P.O. Box 17011, Pittsburgh, PA 15235

Estate of ARTHUR M. FRYER, Deceased of South Fayette Twp., Allegheny County, Pennsylvania No. 02-18-004977. Mark W. Schneider, Executor, 4721 Fairway Court NE, Hickory, NC 28601 or to ROBIN L. RARIE, Atty;, BRENLOVE & FULLER, LLC, 401 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, PA 15017

Estate of LEONARD D. BRANTLEY, Deceased, of Pittburgh, PA No. 02-18-04773. Thelma C. Spells, Administratrix, 1533 Bidwell Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15233

Estate of CLAIR J. WARNING, Deceased, of Plum Borough, Pennsylvania, No. 03700 of 2018. John Douglas Warning, Executor, 310 Drexel Drive, Monroeville, PA 15146 or to AUBREY H. GLOVER, Atty; BRENLOVE & FULLER, LLC, 401 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, PA 15017.

