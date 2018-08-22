Entertainment
Kelly Marie Tran breaks silence about online harassment

In this Sunday, March 4, 2018 file photo,Kelly Marie Tran arrives at the Oscars, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The dark side of “Star Wars” fandom recently reared its head when Tran, the actress who plays Rose in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” was run off Instagram by misogynistic and racist messages from fans who didn’t like her character in the movie. Such toxic exchanges have long been a staple of darker social-media realms, fan-group message boards and comments pages. But the abuse heaped on Tran sparked a backlash of its own. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Kelly Marie Tran is breaking her silence about online harassment months after deleting her Instagram account.

In an essay published Tuesday in The New York Times, the “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” actress wrote it “wasn’t their words, it’s that I started to believe them.”

Tran deleted her Instagram account in June.

She wrote the words seemed to confirm what growing up as a woman and a person of color had taught her, that she belonged “in margins and spaces.” She wrote she started blaming herself and felt brainwashed into believing her existence was “limited to the boundaries of another person’s approval.”

Tran will reprise her role as Rose Tico in next year’s “Star Wars: Episode IX.”

