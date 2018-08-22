Field Negro: The bottom of the swamp

The trump crime family is shrinking more and more with each passing day. Today, two more of his cronies felt the sting of justice, as prosecutors get closer and closer to the Don himself, Mr. trump.

“A federal jury in Virginia convicted Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, on eight felony counts on Tuesday, but the judge declared a mistrial on the 10 other charges he faced.

Manafort, a fixture in Republican politics for decades, was convicted of five counts of tax fraud, one count of failure to file a report of foreign bank and financial accounts and two counts of bank fraud. A mistrial was declared in three counts of failing to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts, and seven counts of bank fraud and bank fraud conspiracy.

Prosecutors built a case that Manafort for years hid millions from U.S. tax authorities in overseas accounts, spending the money to maintain a lavish lifestyle and lying to banks to generate more cash.

The trial was the first public test of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, and while the special counsel was vindicated, the victory wasn’t total.” [Source]

They are right, it wasn’t “total”, but it was more than enough. Manafort was found guilty on eight counts of the charges, and even though mistrials were declared on the other ten (he can be retried on all of them), he is still looking at eighty years in the big house with the charges that he was found guilty of.

And then there is Mr. trump’s long time fixer and bag man, Michael Cohen. He pleaded guilty to a variety of crimes today, and he joins a long list of folks in trump’s orbit who are now felons.

” Longtime Trump personal attorney and fixer Michael Cohen agreed to a plea deal with the Southern District of New York in which he admitted guilt on eight charges and acknowledged that he had discussed or made hush payments to two women alleging affairs with Trump in order to keep damaging information from becoming public, at the direction of and in coordination with a candidate for federal office. That candidate, although Cohen didn’t name him, is obviously Donald Trump.

Either of these developments could make for a disastrous week for the President of the United States, who has watched special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian 2016 election interference draw ever closer to him as it has gone along. But for both Manafort to be found guilty and Cohen to not only plead guilty but to implicate Trump in a payoff that violates campaign finance law is, literally, catastrophic for the Trump White House.

While both stories are very big deals, the Cohen plea is more important in terms of its direct impact on Trump.” [Source]

Remember when all those trump supporters were shouting “lock her up” about Hillary Clinton? Well somewhere in upstate New York Hillary Clinton is laughing her ass off.

Memo to Mr. trump: Be careful what you wish for. You wanted to be president, and now you (and those around you) must live with the consequences.

*Pic from rollingstone.com

http://field-negro.blogspot.com/2018/08/the-bottom-of-swamp.html?

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: