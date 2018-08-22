Employment Opportunities 8-22-18

Food Pantry

Resource Specialist

JFCS Squirrel Hill Food Pantry is hiring a Food Pantry Resource Specialist responsible for assisting clients facing multiple barriers to self-sufficiency and assessing their needs in areas of functioning, such as, psychological, vocational, housing, educational, and social. Apply at www.jfcs.org

Director of Rail

Service Delivery

Port Authority is seeking a Director of Rail Service Delivery to plan, organize, implement, and coordinate overall light rail service delivery, field supervision, and Operations Control Center (OCC) activities. Investigate service delivery problems and initiate corrective and preventive actions. Evaluate general service levels and make recommendations for improvement. To assist the Assistant Operations Officer – Rail & Facilities with applicable aspects of Stage II implementation and future light rail expansion projects.

Job requirements include:

•High School Diploma or GED.

•BA/BS degree in Business Administration, Public Administration or directly related field. Directly related experience may be substituted for the education on a year-for-year basis.

•Minimum of six (6) years of progressively responsible experience in the areas of light rail operations and transportation communications within mass transit.

•Minimum of four (4) years of supervisory/management experience in light rail operations.

•Thorough knowledge and understanding of light rail transit systems operations.

•Effective and professional communication skills.

•Customer focused, well organized and results oriented.

•Demonstrated ability in the use of Windows.

We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package. Interested candidates should forward a cover letter (with salary requirements) and resume to:

Inez Colon

Employment Department

345 Sixth Avenue, 3rd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

IColon@portauthority.org

EOE

APPLICATIONS ARE NOW BEING ACCEPTED FOR THE POSITION OF

POLICE OFFICER – ALTOONA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Applications for Police Officer for the City of Altoona may be obtained from the Human Resources Department at City Hall, 1301 – 12th Street, Suite 301, Altoona, PA, weekdays between 8:30 A.M. and 4:30 P.M. Applicants or their designees must file completed, NOTARIZED applications with accompanying documentation NO LATER THAN NOON ON THURSDAY, August 30, 2018. Return IN PERSON OR BY MAIL to:

Human Resources Department

Altoona City Hall

1301 – 12th Street, Suite 301

Altoona, PA 16601-3491

A $25.00 processing fee (check or money order) must be paid at the time the application is filed. Applications that are incomplete for any reason will not be accepted, and will be returned to the applicant. Falsification, concealment or misrepresentation of material fact on the application form may result in disqualification. All previous applicants will be required to reapply and repeat the entire application process in order to be considered for

employment.

REQUIREMENTS:

•Must pass a physical agility test scheduled for Saturday, September 8, 2018, at 8:00 A.M., in Altoona.

•Must pass a written Civil Service Test to be administered on Saturday, September 22, 2018, at 8:30 A.M., in Altoona.

•Must have successfully completed a Pennsylvania Act 120 basic training program, or successfully complete a Pennsylvania Act 120 basic training program prior to the end of 2018.

•Must be 21 years of age on or before the date of employment.

•Must be a United States citizen.

•Must have graduated from an accredited high school or have a Graduate Equivalency Diploma

(G.E.D.) acceptable to the Commission.

•Must be licensed to operate a motor vehicle in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

•Must be of high moral character and free of felony or misdemeanor convictions.

•Must be physically and mentally fit for the full duties of a Police Officer.

•Must submit to a Computerized Voice Stress Analysis (CVSA).

•Must agree to psychological and physical examinations if offered employment.

Starting salary: $43,073.43

The City of Altoona is an Equal Opportunity Employer

GIS Analyst

Geographic Information Systems Analyst for regional transportation and economic applications. BS and some experience with ARC GIS. Visit spcregion.org for more information. EEO/AA/M/F/Vet/Disability Employer

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre

Manager of School Marketing and PR

Assists with marketing functions including on-site promotions, data analytics, research, social media and event planning/coordination. Full description and to apply: https://bit.ly/2B7pVBy

Live-in Resident

Student Advisor

Assists in management of Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre School’s student residence to maintain a safe and supportive living environment. Full description and to apply: https://bit.ly/2Mv3Ez5

Math Teacher

Pittsburgh, PA

Responsible for teaching one or more subjects to students in an extended-day program emphasizing academic excellence through interdisciplinary studies, student-parent support services and individual student development; as a core primary purpose, all job positions are to maintain the mission and vision of The Neighborhood Academy.

Interested candidates should forward a cover letter (with salary requirements) and resume to:

Anthony Williams

The Neighborhood Academy

709 N Aiken Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15206

Email: anthony.williams@

theneighborhoodacademy.org

NATURE AND SCOPE:

1. Provide classroom instruction, including (but not limited to): integrate a variety of teaching methods including lecture, demonstration, audiovisual aids, individual practice and other materials; prepare course objectives and outlines for course of study following curriculum guidelines, state requirements and Academy standards.

2. Assess student progress towards objectives, expectations and/or goals; provide feedback to students/parents and documentation consistent with the Academy’s accountability plan.

3. Collaborate with instructional staff, school personnel, parents and community resources (e.g. quarterly offsite classroom experiences) for the purpose of improving the overall quality of student outcomes and achieving established classroom and Academy objectives.

4. Meet with parents to discuss student progress, performance and other issues.

5. Manage classroom and school behavior and attendance for a safe and optimal learning environment, to include monitoring of student behavior at meals, during class transitions and outside of the school building.

6. Coach and assume responsibility for either an athletic or arts connection activity for at least one season each school year.

7. Serve as a proctor and monitor evening study hours and evening meal time hours at least one day per week, in accordance with the established rotational schedule.

8. Serve as an Advisor for a set group of students to include (but not limited to): counsel students with adjustment and academic problems; and assist with mastering executive functioning skills (e.g., organization, etc.).

9. Supervise field trips, community service projects, school functions, and student performances.

10. Participate in faculty and professional meetings, educational conferences, and teacher training workshops; ability to plan and implement cross-curricular courses.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: