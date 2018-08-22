Bids and Proposals 8-22-18

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The David L. Lawrence Convention Center (DLLCC) will receive sealed bids for the bid packages identified below. Inquiries regarding the bidding should be made to DLLCC Administrative Office, 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15222, Attention: Joseph Garcia; E-mail: jgarcia@pittsburghcc.com; Telephone: 412-325-6178.

This Advertisement applies to the following Bid Packages:

Project: DLLCC

Bid Package Name: #1 New Compact Riding Sweeper

#2 Integrated Powered 6’ Tables

Bid Package Available: Tues., Aug. 14, 2018

Bids Due Time/Date/Location: 2:00PM (#1); 2:15PM (#2) Aug. 28, 2018, DLLCC Administrative Office, 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15222

OFFICIAL ADVERTISEMENT

THE BOARD OF PUBLIC EDUCATION of the

SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH

Sealed proposals shall be deposited at the Administration Building, Room 251, 341 South Bellefield Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15213, on September 7, 2018, until 2:00 P.M., local prevailing time for a Service Contract for the following:

Pgh. Oliver

Air Conditioning For Offices

Mechanical, Electrical, and

Asbestos Primes

Project Manual and Drawings will be available for purchase on August 7, 2018 for Pittsburgh Oliver at Modern Reproductions (412-488-7700), 127 McKean Street, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15219 between 9:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. The cost of the Project Manual Documents is non-refundable. Project details and dates are described in each project manual.

Request for Proposals (RFP)

Advertisement

The Public Parking Authority of Pittsburgh (Authority) is soliciting proposals from firms capable of Architectural Design Services for the Redevelopment of the Ninth & Penn Garage, described more fully in the formal RFP document.

The RFP document will be available Monday, August 20, 2018 after 3:00 p.m. EST on the Authority website at http://www.pittsburghparking.com. Printed copies may also be obtained at the Authority main office located at 232 Boulevard of the Allies, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

A mandatory pre-proposal meeting will be held at the Authority’s main office on Wednesday, August 29, 2018 At 10:00 a.m. EST

Submitted proposals are required to be in the Authority’s possession, in the form of five (5) hard copies and one (1) electronic copy, clearly marked and sealed by 3:00pm EST on October 12, 2018.

Request for Proposals (RFP)

Advertisement

The Public Parking Authority of Pittsburgh (Authority) is soliciting proposals from firms capable of Construction Management Services for the Redevelopment of the Ninth & Penn Garage, described more fully in the formal RFP document.

The RFP document will be available Monday, August 20, 2018 after 3:00 p.m. EST on the Authority website at http://www.pittsburghparking.com. Printed copies may also be obtained at the Authority main office located at 232 Boulevard of the Allies, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

A mandatory pre-proposal meeting will be held at the Authority’s main office on Wednesday, August 29, 2018 At 2:00 p.m. EST

Submitted proposals are required to be in the Authority’s possession, in the form of five (5) hard copies and one (1) electronic copy, clearly marked and sealed by 3:00pm EST on October 5, 2018.

INVITATION TO BIDDERS

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

ADVERTISEMENT

SEPARATE and SEALED BIDS for the following solicitation, will be received by the Office of Procurement, Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, 1200 Penn Ave., Second Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, until 2:00 PM Prevailing Time September 13, 2018.

INVITATIONS FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR THE

2018 INDIVIDUAL LEAD

SERVICE LINE REPLACEMENT CONTRACT

PWSA PROJECT

NO. 2018-325-100-6

Work of the Contract includes the replacement of primarily private lead water service lines, and some public service lines, within the PWSA public water system. Some of the replacements will be made necessary due to the urgent replacement of public water service lines.

All bids must be submitted in accordance with the solicitation that can be obtained by sending an e-mail to cjuratovic@pgh2o.com. There will be no charge for the solicitation, as it will be sent via e-mail. All questions relating to the solicitation itself shall be to Nicole Dickun, Sr. Contract Specialist, via e-mail: ndickun@pgh2o.com, no later than September 6, 2018.

All Bidders interested in submitting a bid in response to this solicitation are required to attend a MANDATORY Pre-Bid Meeting to be held on August 29, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Prevailing Time in the Authority’s conference room located at 1200 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA. The purpose of this meeting is to give an overview of the contract requirements and to allow Bidders to ask questions.

Bids must be accompanied by a Bid Bond in the amount of Ten Percent (10%) of the bid for the project under construction. Said Bond shall be duly and legally executed with a Surety or Trust Company which has complied with City Ordinances/Resolutions relating thereto. A Performance Bond and Labor and Material Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract value for each awarded project will be required after award.

The Contractor must assure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sexual preference, sex, or national origin.

The bidders will be required to submit the package of certifications included with the contract documents relating to Equal Employment Opportunity.

The Authority reserves the right to withhold the award of the Contract for a period of 60 days after the opening of the bids.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, and to waive any informality or minor irregularity in any bid or bids. The Authority also retains the right to investigate the qualifications of bidders prior to any award and to award contracts only to contractors who, in the sole judgment of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, are qualified and equipped to properly execute the specified work.

ROBERT A. WEIMAR,

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

INVITATION TO BIDDERS/OFFERORS

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

ADVERTISEMENT

SEPARATE and SEALED BIDS for the following solicitation, will be received by the Office of Procurement, Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, 1200 Penn Ave., Second Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, until 2:00 PM Prevailing Time September 12, 2018. Bids must be received in the hands of and stamped in by a PWSA Procurement Officer in sufficient time prior to the opening in order for a bid to be considered.

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

REMOVAL OF POWDERED

ACTIVATED CARBON

PWSA PROJECT NO. PWSA105

The purpose of this contract is for the removal of Powdered Activated Carbon (Watercarb-800, SDS sheets and certificate of analysis included) removal as described in the solicitation.

All bids must be submitted in accordance with the solicitation that can be obtained by sending an e-mail to Charlene Juratovic at cjuratovic@pgh2o.com. There will be no charge for the solicitation, as it will be sent via e-mail. All questions relating to the solicitation itself shall be directed to Nicole Dickun, Procurement Manager, via e-mail to: ndickun@pgh2o.com, no later than September 5, 2018 at 4:00 p.m.

All Bidders interested in submitting a bid in response to this solicitation are required to attend a MANDATORY Pre-Bid Meeting to be held on Thursday, August 30, 2018. Bidders shall meet in the Water Treatment Plant located at 900 Freeport Rd. Pittsburgh, PA 15238, promptly at 10: a.m. The purpose of the meeting is to give an overview of the contract requirements and to allow Offerors to ask questions. No further site visits will be made available.

No bonds are required.

The Contractor must assure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sexual preference, sex, or national origin.

The Authority reserves the right to withhold the award of the Contract for a period of 90 days after the opening of the bids.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids, and to waive any informality or minor irregularity in any bid or bids. The Authority also retains the right to investigate the qualifications of bidders prior to any award and to award contracts only to contractors who, in the sole judgment of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, are qualified and equipped to properly execute the specified work.

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

ADVERTISEMENT

SEPARATE and SEALED BIDS for the following solicitation, will be received by the Office of Procurement, Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, 1200 Penn Ave., Second Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, until 4:00 PM Prevailing Time September 12, 2018. Bids must be received in the hands of and stamped in by a PWSA Procurement Officer in sufficient time prior to the opening in order for a bid to be considered.

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) FOR

STORMWATER PROGRAM IMPLEMENTATION – SURFACE MAPPING

PWSA PROJECT

NO. 2018-GI-100-0

Through the issuance of this Request for Proposals (RFP), the Authority is interested in soliciting proposals (Proposals) from firms that are financially and technically qualified to provide a comprehensive geodatabase of impervious surface feature class layers for the City of Pittsburgh.

All bids must be submitted in accordance with the solicitation that can be obtained by sending an e-mail to Charlene Juratovic at cjuratovic@pgh2o.com. There will be no charge for the solicitation, as it will be sent via e-mail. All questions relating to the solicitation itself shall be directed to Nicole Dickun, Procurement Manager, via e-mail to: ndickun@pgh2o.com, no later than September 5, 2018 at 4:00 p.m.

All Offerors interested in submitting a proposal in response to this solicitation are invited to attend a Pre-Bid Meeting, to be held on August 28, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. in the Authority’s Conference Room, 1200 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA, 15222. The purpose of this meeting is to give an overview of the contract requirements and to allow Offerors to ask questions.

No bonds are required.

The Contractor must assure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sexual preference, sex, or national origin.

The Authority reserves the right to withhold the award of the Contract for a period of 90 days after the opening of the bids.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids, and to waive any informality or minor irregularity in any bid or bids. The Authority also retains the right to investigate the qualifications of bidders prior to any award and to award contracts only to contractors who, in the sole judgment of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, are qualified and equipped to properly execute the specified work.

