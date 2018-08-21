Sports
Home > Sports

Texas pays $600,000 to settle Kearney discrimination lawsuit

5 reads
Leave a comment

In this March 31, 2011 file photo, then-Texas women’s head track and field coach Beverly Kearney is photographed during practice in Austin, Texas. A race and gender discrimination lawsuit filed against the University of Texas by former women’s track coach Bev Kearney can proceed, a state appeals court ruled Tuesday, May 3, 2016. (AP Photo/Statesman.com, Ralph Barrera, File) 

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The University of Texas agreed to pay $600,000 to settle former women’s track coach Bev Kearney’s race and gender discrimination lawsuit, according to documents released Monday.

Kearney and the school agreed to settle her nearly five-year-old lawsuit in June. Terms were released following public records requests from The Associated Press and other media outlets.

Kearney will receive about $277,450 with the rest going to her attorneys.

The settlement stipulates the money will be paid by the Texas athletic department. It also requires the two sides to make no comment beyond acknowledging the settlement was reached.

Kearney’s original lawsuit sought at least $1 million and financial records previously reviewed by the AP showed the university had spent more than $500,000 defending the case.

The deal keeps confidential any records or testimony collected in the case, including depositions from Applewhite, former Texas football coach Mack Brown, former school President Bill Powers, former athletic director DeLoss Dodds as well current and former employees in the office that investigates sexual harassment and assault.

Kearney won six national championships (three indoor, three outdoor) while at Texas. School officials have previously said they were justified in removing her after 20 years with the Longhorns because the relationship with one of her athletes “crossed a line.”

Her lawsuit argued the school had been much softer with its discipline of Applewhite for his behavior with the student trainer on the trip to the Fiesta Bowl after the 2008 season. Applewhite, a popular former Longhorns quarterback, was ordered to undergo counseling but stayed on staff until Brown was forced out after the 2013 season.

Kearney was one of the most successful women’s track coaches in the country and was considered for a significant raise in 2012 until the 2002 relationship with one of her runners was reported to school officials. She now lives in California.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:
Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars
17 photos
comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close