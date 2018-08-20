Gov. Wolf, community residents celebrate ‘Braddock’s Rebirth’

Some called Saturday, Aug. 11 a “celebration of Braddock’s rebirth.”

But Summer Lee, who, come November, will almost assuredly become state representative of the House district that includes Braddock, said Braddock never died.

“There are so many of us who, when the steel mills died, we’re still here. When UPMC left, we were still here. There are so many people on this stage,” Lee told the crowd, “they’ve been working, mentoring kids, raising their families, protesting, advocating for this area, and they’ve never stopped.”

What’s in total agreement by all is Braddock residents, in collaboration with local leaders and developers, are fighting to make Braddock viable and prosperous again.

A day-long celebration was held, Aug. 11, complete with a parade, a skate park, musicians, comedians, and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Braddock Civic Plaza, a new outdoor greenspace equipped with free Wi-Fi, tables and chairs, and spaces for food trucks to pull up and serve customers. The Braddock Civic Plaza sits near the very place the old UPMC Braddock Hospital was housed. The hospital closed in 2010—its closing, to some, a representation of another business that elected to leave the area. The Overlook, a family apartment complex which was built in 2013, sits exactly on the old hospital grounds.

“This is all about what the community has done,” Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said before the ribbon was cut to signify the opening of the Civic Plaza. “Braddock is a place that, everyone who lives here, around here, and whomever visits here, ought to be proud of. If you want to know what it’s like to bring a community back, come to Braddock. Come to see what you all have done in this community. And this plaza, this park, is just a reflection of all the good things that you’re doing in this community. And I’m proud on behalf of the 12.8 million Pennsylvanians to be a partner with you in resurrecting this community that you have done so much to resurrect.”

The cost of the plaza was $1 million, with 90 percent of the funds coming from Allegheny County and various agencies and foundations.

At the height of Braddock’s boom, when the steel mills were churning and Whites and Blacks were side-by-side in the mills working, this town seated near the Monongahela River had roughly 18,000 residents in the ‘40s and ‘50s. Braddock was also home to Andrew Carnegie’s first public library, some 130 years ago.

As with many Mon Valley communities, Braddock began its decline when the steel mills began its decline.

The ‘70s and ‘80s were a time that saw a marked decline in city population, along with a decrease in its overall White population. It’s estimated that today, roughly 2,000 people live in Braddock, two-thirds African American.

But residents, like Braddock Borough Council President Tina Doose, are determined to rebuild and reinvigorate Braddock. As director of the Braddock Civic Plaza grand opening celebration, her team organized the parade, which featured acts such as the Pittsburgh Obama band and the Touch of Wisdom Johnson Family and Friends mime ministry, and the closing ceremony, entitled “Celebration of Light, Hope and Healing,” in which candles were lit to remember victims of gun violence from Braddock and surrounding communities.

“This is not just a good day for Braddock, but a good day for the entire Mon Valley,” said state Rep. Austin Davis, who represents House District 35 (McKeesport, Duquesne, Clairton, among other communities). “I wanted to make sure I was here to support my neighbors and friends as they embark on this new journey of revitalizing their community.”

Lee, in a passionate speech to the more than 1,000 spectators who were present at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Civic Plaza, said that “in this crowd is the next state rep, in this crowd is the next governor, and all we have to do is to continue to pour into it and feed into it.”

Lee, a 2005 Woodland Hills High School graduate, has played a vital role in rallying Braddock residents to take part in elections, school board meetings, and, most importantly, taking back their community. “I’m always grateful for Braddock because I know that if it weren’t for this area, I wouldn’t be up here today. Don’t ever let anybody tell you that Braddock ever died because we know we’re here, and we’re strong and we’re going to keep going.”

